Bigg Boss 14's first evicted contestant Sara Gurpal takes the Ultimate BB Quiz

In a shocking twist of sorts, Sara Gurpal was evicted by the seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and . She also turned out to be the first contestant to be ousted from Bigg Boss 14. The Punjabi model and singer entered the house with lots of plans but one big twist changed her game completely. Sara was nominated by Jaan Kumar Sanu during the task and later the seniors will given the authority to oust one member immediately from the house.

While Hina and Gauahar were not in favour of Sara leaving, Sidharth managed to convince them against it. Before entering the house, we had put Sara through the biggest challenge - the Ultimate BB Quiz. WATCH the video to check how it fared. Meanwhile, the entire twitter along with ex contestants have been speaking against the decision and called it 'unfair'. The other two contestants in contention for being ousted were Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya. However, Sidharth was in favour of giving them a benefit of doubt.

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz also took to Twitter to share that he felt that Sara's eviction felt unfair. "Evicting the contestants just by the seniors is so not fair. Contestants have come here to entertain the people. The viewers should decide by vote. Not jus three people based on their understanding. Things need to get real," he tweeted.

Sara was being compared to Shehnaaz Gill in the beginning.

