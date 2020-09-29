Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin OPENS UP on Funhit Mein Jaari ,working with Bharti Singh, Krushna and Harsh

Jasmin Bhasin who is soon going to be seen in Bigg Boss 14, recently opened up about her comedy show Funhit Mein Jaari, experience collaborating with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Harsh Limbachiyaa, challenges, and more.

Jasmin Bhasin has been making many headlines of late. Well, the actress is soon going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. Yes, Jasmin is going to enter the controversial reality show hosted by , and fans can't wait to see her locked in the BB 14 house. After enthralling everyone as Nayantara in Naagin 4, Jasmin went on to explore the world of comedy with Sony Sab's Funhit Mein Jaari.

On the comedy-drama, Jasmin collaborated with Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Krushna Abhishek. She plays the role of Bharti's mother on the show. Recently, Jasmin opened up the show, experience working Bharti Singh, Krushna, and Harsh, shooting during the COVID-19 scare, challenges, and more. With Funhit Mein Jaari, for the very first time, Jasmin explored the world of comedy and was grateful to be able to experiment in the comedy genre. However, what added to her comfort was working with Bharti and Harsh again after Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India.

When asked what made her give a nod to Funhit Mein Jaari, Jasmin credited her good friends Bharti and Harsh. She said that she got a chance to work with her friends and work never felt like work with them, and they had a gala time shooting for the show. Moreover, she had never tried her hands at comedy, as she had only done fiction and non-fiction shows before. 'Comedy was an unmarked territory for me and I’ve been waiting for such an opportunity. I am thankful for Haarsh and Bharti for entrusting me with this show,' said Jasmin.

Ask her if she was apprehensive of shooting during the Coronavirus pandemic, Jasmin revealed that during the testing phase, Funhit Mein Jaari was the first project she took. 'I was not scared but I knew that things would’ve changed. But when I reached the sets, I wasn’t worried as the set was equipped with all safety measures,' expressed Jasmin.

Revealing details about her character, the beautiful actress said that she plays the role of Golu’s (Bharti) mother, who is the one who always saves her from her school principal (Krushna). Further, Jasmin shared that Golu is a notorious child, but the principal often troubles Golu onlu to meet her mother, that is her (Jasmin) troubling Golu only to get a chance to meet his mother. However, it is only a part of the gags, Funhit Mein Jaari assures rib-tickling laughter.

Ask her about the challenges and difficulties she faced while doing comedy for the first time, Jasmin expressed her gratitude towards her team for their consistent support. She said that the talented and they helped walked me through the journey. Praising the team, Jasmin added, 'The entire cast made it easy for me to learn the nuances of the comedy genre. What needs practice is the quick counter and spontaneous reactions which I need to master.'

The Dil Se Dil Taka actress called her experience working with Bharti and Krushna, 'the best.' Calling them phenomenal artistes, Jasmin lauded their spontaneity, timing, improvisation skills, and ability to simply take a gag to the next level. 'It was so comfortable to work with them, that time used to fly while working. I have learnt so much from them and I wish I get more opportunities to work with them in the future,' reiterated Jasmin. She also said that she will cherish this beautiful experience of working with them.

Bigg Boss 14 premiers on October 3 (2020), i.e. this Saturday. Are you excited to see how Jasmin Bhasin spreads her charm in the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

