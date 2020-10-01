Bigg Boss 14's Sara Gurpal pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by singing Pavitra Rishta's title song; Watch

Bigg Boss 14's rumoured contestant Sara Gurpal paid a heart-warming tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput as she sang the title track of his much-loved show Pavitra Rishta in his remembrance. Anikta Lokhande, who played the female lead in the show, shared Sara's post on her social media handle.

Bigg Boss 14 is round the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to begin on this Saturday (October 3, 2020). While some names have been more or less confirmed by, others will be revealed during the premiere night. Among many names, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal's name has been doing the rounds for the longest time. Yes, Sara Gurpal is rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

While viewers are curious to see Sara Gurpal in the BB 14 house, a video of the young star has caught everyone's eyes. In the video, she is seen paying a heart-warming tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by singing the title track of his much-loved show Pavitra Rishta. Yes, Sara paid the sweetest tribute to late Sushant as she sang Pavitra Rishta's title song in his remembrance. The video was recently shared by Ankita Lokhande on her social media handle, as she put up an Instagram story.

Along with the song, Sara Gurpal also revealed her love and admiration for the late actor. She confessed that she has been Sushant's fan from the very first episode of Pavitra Rishta. Expressing her feelings Sara Gurpal wrote, 'This is the title track of Pavitra Rishta. Since the first episode, Sushant Singh Rajput Ki fan hu mei, and I will always be. He is with us.'

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name as Manav Deshmukh in Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande (Archana). However, after essaying the character for several years, Sushant quit Pavitra Rishta in 2011, to make his Bollywood debut. Sushant bid adieu to the world of June 14 (2020), leaving everyone in a state of shock and pain. The actor's tragic demise case is being investigated by the CBI, ED, and NCB.

Sara is likely to step in the BB 14 house soon. Apart from her, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Shehzad Deol are also expected to light up the season. The show is hosted by and will launch at 9 pm on October 3.

