Bigg Boss 14's Shehzad Deol pens cryptic note post eviction: If it was upto you guys, I would've been inside

Shehzad Deol has become the second contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, check out his Instagram post.
Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed yet another eviction this week and the latest contestant to be ousted from the show is Shehzad Deol. Wednesday’s episode came as a shock for many as Sidharth Shukla’s team lost the game to that of Hina and Gauahar Khan’s teams. Post that, Shehzad is evicted while Pavitra and Eijaz return to the BB house. And with this, he becomes the second contestant to be eliminated from Salman Khan’s show after Sara Gurpal.  

Now that Shehzad is out, he has taken to social media and shared a cryptic post. He writes, “I thought it would be a fair game. I thought I was on a two-way road. But the journey has ended too soon… One which though has given me the love and support from all of you!!! I know if it was upto you guys, I would have been inside. But it is what is, toh koi gaal nahi. Zindagi kabhi fair nahi hondi. Yeh bhi shayad hona tha. But I’m here with a promise to entertaining you. Aapka Punjab Ka Munda…” 

Earlier, many netizens were disappointed when Sara Gurpal was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, there have been reports that she might return to show again. In the meantime, Sidharth Shukla, who entered as one of the seniors in the house, has also exited the same now. A few days earlier, a picture of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor leaving the BB house surfaced online and instantly went viral on the internet. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14, October 21 written update: It’s game over for Sidharth Shukla’s team; Shehzad Deol gets evicted

