Bigg Boss 15, 10 October 2021, Written Update: Nikki chooses Pratik

In today's episode, Salman Khan gets irritated and shouts at Pratik for his arrogant behavior with the other contestants. Previously, Pratik has destroyed so many things in the house like he broke the chair during breakfast a few days ago, that between a fight with Arjun he also broke a cup and the lock of the washroom when Vidhi was in that washroom changing her clothes. Salman scolded him and asked him that will he do the same if his own mother and sister would have been inside it. Pratik gets angry but still, he was silent and controlling his temper.

After that Salman scolded another contestant for their rude behavior. Then the Bigg Boss announced that the only member in this house who is safe is Shamita Shetty. Apart from her Afsana, Miesha, Ishaan, Simba, Vishal, Jay, Vidhi, Karan, Umar, Akasa, Tej, Sahi and Donal was safe. A little debate happened between Shamita and Tej but Jay and Donal calmed everyone down. Then Bigg Boss announced the name of special guests which include Nikki Tamboli, Neha Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Patel. Bigg Boss asked Nikki and Neha about their favorite contestant, then Neha and Nikki starts arguing that Pratik is their favorite contestant.

Salman Khan commented on Nikki's choice and said that Pratik is the one who violates everything in this house. Nikki replies that she does not think so and she likes Pratik because he has a personality that is so unique and maybe he can will this time. Arjun stops Nikki and says that he knows Pratik is good but he has done so many wrong things. He argues with everyone and what he did with Vidhi was not good.

