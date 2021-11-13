Bigg Boss 15, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Pratik Sehgal and Umar Riaz get into a fight

In today's episode of Bigg Boss, we saw that Nishant informs Neha that everyone is now working against each other. He claims that the situation has changed. "I'm not here to be praised. I'm here to play for myself", says Neha, claiming that she has an agreement with Shamita and Pratik. Nishant claims that just because he doesn't prefer Shamita in the game doesn't imply that he doesn't care for her. "Right now, I need to be aligned with other VIP members," says Nishant. He tells Pratik that he values him the most, but that the four of them are unpredictable. "Shamita doesn't listen to anyone. You do what you want, and Neha is constantly flipping. You three are going to turn against me, so I won't be able to fight for you against them," adds Nishant. Pratik says that just because he is worried that he will turn out against him, he is not giving him a fair shot at winning the game.

After this, Bigg Boss sends Umar to tell everyone that now he is selected for being a VIP member. Everyone's face goes blank from anger and jealousy. Umar then announces that he has a surprise for them. Contestants get excited and ask what it is. Umar reveals that it is a VIP room for everyone where they can spend some time. As contestants enter that room, they get excited and start shouting. Tejasswi was the one who got excited the most and jumped to hug someone. Tejasswi reaches to check the fridge which was filled with juices and cold drinks. Tejasswi started shouting again and Karan got shocked. They were excited and were talking about making food. Shamita asks them to make chai for everyone. The room was given to them to discuss the nominations.

After this, Pratik and Umar get into a huge fight due to the Captain's responsibility. According to Pratik, Umar was not handling his work correctly and won't play according to his rules. Umar gets so angry that he started talking about Pratik's family. Pratik shouted at him and told Umar to not talk about his family or else he will beat him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

