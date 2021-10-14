Bigg Boss 15, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Ieshaan gets insecure from Pratik

In today's episode, during breakfast Miesha was searching for her shoes, Shamita started laughing and told her that she has destroyed them. Miesha gets confused and asks Shamita why she is doing all this. Shamita asks her are you upset. Miesha asks her where is her shoes but Shamita does not reply to her. Then Miesha turns to Pratik and questions him if he saw her shoes. Miesha gets irritated when Pratik said no. Miesha started crying and Pratik asks Shamita to stop playing with her. Pratik hugs Miesha and calms her down while Shamita tells Miesha that she does not want to do this.

Pratik takes Shamita in the corner and tells her that Miesha has lost her parents and that is why she is so emotional. Shamita feels bad and gives Miesha her shoes back. While Ieshaan was talking to Umar and tells him that Jay is kind of smart. He also tells him that he thinks that Miesha is using him and is lying to him. On the other hand, Shamita, Nishant, and Simba were talking about yesterday's fight and decided that it was Jay's mistake because Pratik was silent when Jay started talking badly about his mother. Jay listens to this and was about to start fighting again with Pratik but other contestants consoled him.

After this Ieshaan goes to Miesha and asks her to stop talking to Pratik, Miesha asks him why. Ieshaan replies that I know you are telling everything that is happening between us to Pratik and he does not like this. Ieshaan then taunts Miesha about having a past with Pratik. Miesha replies that it was nothing and she started crying. Ieshaan tries to hug her but she pulled him away.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| BB15 EXCLUSIVE: Sahil Shroff on eviction & Pratik Sehajpal: We are only entertained by people who are negative