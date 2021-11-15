Bigg Boss 15, 14 November 2021, Written Update: Pratik Sehajpal & Umar Riaz get in a fight

In today's episode, Bigg Boss calls everyone in the room to talk to them. Salman Khan then raised some issues about the fights that happen in the house. Salman Khan complimented Tejasswi for her performance in the tasks. After this, he talked about the VIP task that is going on in the house. Salman Khan then told everyone that now he is going to introduce the sizzling actress and also his old friend Rani Mukherji on the show. He welcomed Rani Mukherji with her movie’s song. Rani Mukherji was looking stunning in green-colored Saree. Salman Khan and Rani Mukherji talked about their previous meets. Then Salman Khan and Rani Mukherji danced on the song for which everyone was clapping.

Then Salman Khan and Rani Mukherji did the dialogues of their movie. That was the funny moment during their interaction. Everyone was so happy seeing Rani on the stage. Rani then told Salman that she is here to promote her old movie Bunty or Babli 2. Salman Khan then complimented her charm in that movie and called Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh on the stage. They entered that stage by dancing to the song of their latest movie. Then Siddhant Chaturvedi gets emotional on the stage because since childhood his favorite actor is Salman Khan and during the struggle, he was watching Salman Khan to gain motivation. Then he hugs Salman Khan and says that he is so nervous. Salman Khan tries to calm him down by making jokes about Rani Mukherji.

After this Siddhant and Sharvari went into the house to meet all the contestants. They give everyone a task to talk about their true feelings honestly. Siddhant asked Neha about what she felt about Karan. Neha starts acting like Puppy and says that Karan is the puppy who runs behind everyone as their servant. Everyone was shocked hearing this. Then a huge fight happens between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal about the VIP task.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 15: After Raqesh Bapat, now Shamita Shetty out of the house due to THIS reason?