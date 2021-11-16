Bigg Boss 15, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Shamita Shetty leaves the house due to health reasons

In today's episode, Bigg Boss calls everyone in the hall and tells them that he wants to talk to them about some heartbreaking news. Then Bigg Boss told Shamita Shetty that due to medical reasons Raqesh Bapat will not be able to come back to the show. Shamita gets heartbroken and starts crying saying that she was feeling loved again. And now she is all alone again, everyone calmed her down. Previously Raqesh went home due to his health issues. After that Shamita Shetty due to her sickness. Everyone was emotional due to Shamita's leave from the Bigg Boss's house. Then everyone moved into the kitchen hall to do breakfast. Bigg Boss made an announcement that from now onwards VIP contestants will tell everyone that what should they do inside the house.

After reaching the kitchen Neha and Tejasswi get into a fight due to the kitchen things. After this announcement once again became the reason for their major fight in the Bigg Boss house. Tejasswi says whatever we guys are saying you all have to do that but Pratik is not in the favor of this and says who you are. Pratik asks Tejasswi why she is saying that we are VIPs. Not only Pratik but the rest of the housemates get angry with Tejasswi's weird and strange language. Jay asks Karan that the tone Tejasswi is using is making me angry and I don’t like the way she said VIP. Karan tells him that Tejasswi is in attitude right now after getting a VIP pass. But he asks Jay to give her some time to calm down.

Then Pratik tells Karan that we are not going to wash your underwear and other clothes and even Neha says we are not going to wash if you want to punish you can. Karan says we have many ways to get things done. Neha says Karan and Tejasswi are you going to make us slaves and Jay says we are not going to wash their plates. Everyone was fighting due to this VIP task. Karan asks Jay to calm down because Pratik and Neha are not going to listen to him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 15, 14 November 2021, Written Update: Pratik Sehajpal & Umar Riaz get in a fight