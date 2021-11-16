Bigg Boss 15, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Neha Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash get into a fight

In today's episode, everyone wakes up dancing on the song and during the breakfast, Vishal Kotian, Nishanth Bhatt, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash started to dominate other non-VIP contestants as we have seen previously that Tejasswi is trying to dominate everyone in the house due to which Jay got irritated from Tejasswi Prakash. During the breakfast, Tejasvi tried to tell non VIP contestants that they have to make the breakfast for everyone. Due to which the non VIP contestant gets angry with Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra. After today's biggest fight Neha came to protest against Tejasswi Prakash. Neha told Tejasswi that you cannot do whatever you want. Jay even shouted at her that they are not their servant.

Neha Bhasin even told Tejasswi Prakash that you think of yourself too much which makes sense to me. Tejasswi told Neha that I'm not useless, you are the one who is useless and who is fighting over the ration. Everyone tried to calm down Neha and Karan Kundrra was busy consoling Tejasswi Prakash. After this, Bigg Boss told everyone to come into the hall to discuss another task. VIP contestants ask the bigg boss what is the other task. Bigg Boss replies that in this task they have the opportunity to rate other members who are the non VIP contestants from 1 to 5. Everyone starts giving ratings to other contestants while Tejasswi rates Rajiv 1 and Neha gets number 2 while everyone rates Pratik number 3. After which Rajiv gets angry at everyone and says that we all are fighting with each other Rajiv points at Tejasswi and told her that she is the one who is trying to break the bond between Shamita, Neha, and Rajiv.

Neha gets angry with Tejasswi and tells Rajiv to spit in her food after this nasty comment. Tejasswi Prakash gets angry over Neha. After this fight, Bigg Boss gives another task to everyone in the Bigg Boss jail, everyone has to debate about the contestant who deserves to go in the Jail. During this Bigg Boss task Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi get into a huge fight.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘brainless’ for her judgement in the ration task