Bigg Boss 15, 17 October 2021, Written Update: Farah Khan announced a great news for contestants

In today's episode, Salman Khan enters the stage and talks with contestants about today's task. He then told Ieshaan and Umar to do a dangal match. In the verbal match, Umar won against Ieshaan, while Ieshaan won the physical fight. After the dangal, Salman Khan introduced the guest, Bappi Da. Salman complimented Bappi Da's outfit and his style. Then Salman informed everyone that Bappi Da is here to promote his upcoming song Rego B. Salman then asked contestants to perform a dance on the occasion of Bappi Da marking his 50 years in the industry. Everyone danced on his famous songs.

Then Salman Khan introduced the popular influencer, Bhuvam Bam on the stage, who was there to promote his upcoming show Dhindora. Salman appreciated his style and comic timing. Then Shamita and Vishal became Radio Jockey and did a show named Anna and Akka. They entertained everyone in the house. Vishal pointed at Karan and Pratik and named them Emotional Aryachar. Then Shamita asked Vishal who is the most boring person in the BB house. Vishal replies that Donal is boring. Then Shamita asked him who they should name Sharara Sharara, Vishal replies that it should be Tejasswi's nickname. Vishal also pointed at Ieshaan and Miesha for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

After all the fun, Salman told Tejasswi that her new song is doing good on social media. Then, Salman Khan welcomed the charming Farah Khan on the show. She played several tasks with contestants and informed them that on the occasion of Dussehra, no one will be eliminated. All the contestants were elated and started dancing.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

