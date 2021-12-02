Bigg Boss 15, 1st December 2021, Written Update: Abhijeet Bhicukale's 'Saathiya' for Vishwasuntree

In today’s episode, Tejasswi Prakash wins first place in the first task. Devoleena Bhattacharjee says their team is disqualified as they cheated by getting physical. Shamita Shetty tells Ritesh got physical with Umar Riaz just because he stole the coins. Devoleena tells cheating isn’t allowed. They both argue and tell Bigg Boss they can’t reach a conclusion about the winner. Bigg Boss tells them that 5 lakhs will be deducted from each team. Umar, Nishant, and Rajiv steal from the VIPs.

Nishant Bhat tells Tejasswi that Pratik has changed. Tejasswi tells Pratik is making tea for the VIPs 3-4 times. Karan tells them that Pratik is just buttering them. Vishwasuntree calls Abhijeet and asks how is he settling. Abhijeet tells he is trying to understand everyone. She asks him to sing a song for her and Abhijeet does so. Tejasswi tells Karan that she’s uncomfortable with Abhijeet and calls him a homophobic and misogynist.

The next morning, the housemates wake up. Abhijeet tells Devoleena that they played the song for them. Ritesh tells them that they would make a good couple. Abhijeet laughs and tells he’s married. Umar tells Tejasswi that breakfast is less and it’s her duty to give equal portions.

The buzzer starts and Tejasswi tells the rules of the next task: polo. Shamita tells Karan-Tejasswi won but Devoleena doesn't agree. Devoleena says it was a tie. Karan tells them they played fairly so if they agree on a tie, they won’t do household chores. Pratik tells Shamita to not lose the prize money. Shamita tells Bigg Boss that she agrees with Devoleena. Later, Shamita cries and tells them they played unfairly.

