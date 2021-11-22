Bigg Boss 15, 21 November 2021, Written Update: Bharti Singh enters the Bigg Boss House

In today's episode, everyone wakes up and when they reach the hall room to have breakfast. Bigg Boss announces that there is going to be a wild card entry. In this wild card entry Devoleena, Rashmi Desai, and Abhijit Bichukale are going to enter the house through their wild card ticket. Everyone gets tense and excited at the same time after listening to Devoleena. After this Tejasswi and Nishant were seen having fun moments together where they were discussing big lips being a sexy statement. Tejasswi was making fun of Nishant and asked him to make his lips look bigger. Then Nishant and Jay were seen dancing together while everyone was looking at them. Then Pratik and Neha had a little fight alone in the kitchen. Which gets resolved in a minute because Pratik asks Neha to calm down and think about whatever she is doing.

After this Salman Khan invited the comedy queen Bharti and her husband Harsh. Everyone gets excited when they get to know that on this Sunday ka Vaar episode Bharati will enter the house. Bharti and Harsh enter on the stage and get emotional seeing Salman. Then Bharti told Salman that she missed him so much and Bharti hugged Salman Khan. Then Bharti throws some punch lines which made Salman Khan laugh his heart out. Salman and Bharti danced to an old song and suddenly, Bharti started giggling at Salman Khan. After Bharti's dance and entertainment. Salman Khan invited the cast of the movie Satyameva Jayate 2 which includes Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. Salman Khan complimented both actors for doing a good performance in the upcoming movie. Bharti goes inside the house to give some tasks to the contestants.

After this, a press conference takes place inside the house. Everyone gets ready and reaches the hall. Some journalists ask Tejasswi about her statement that Shamita is too dominant. They ask her what happens when she tries to dominate Karan in front of everyone. Shamita starts laughing and Tejasswi replies that she does not try to dominate Karan.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

