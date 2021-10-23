Bigg Boss 15, 22nd October 2021, Written Update: Will Jay Bhanushali get his ‘ticket to the house’?

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, the buzzer starts and everyone runs to get the materials. Pratik tries making the BB points but Jay blocks him again. While arguing with Umar, Simba throws the brush and Jay tells since the property is damaged, they’re all disqualified. Jay says he wants to see what Nishant will do now since the machine is broken. Ieshaan asks Nishant why he’s giving them a chance now after Simba broke the machine and Nishant tells him that it’s not his fault. Jay asks Nishant why he wants his team to win since Pratik didn’t even make any point and Nishant tells him he saw Pratik make them.

The gong rings and Nishant tells him he has made his decision that Afsana-Umar are the winners as they stole from Akasa-Simba and made their points, and the rule book allowed stealing. Bigg Boss tells that Afsana-Umar can go inside the house now. Bigg Boss tells the junglevaasi that they’ve lost all the chances to enter the house and an induction stove is given to them. Pratik tells Jay he doesn’t value the chances given and Jay tells him that he will do whatever he feels is right. Nishant starts crying and Tejasswi consoles him.

Vishwasundari tells Jay that there are only two options for the junglevaasi now and that is they can use the remaining 25 lakhs from the prize money or leave the show. The housemates won’t be a part of this decision. Shamita tells now the prize money is 0 because Jay put everything at stake. Vishal tells Umar how Jay is ready to give up 25 lakhs now when he wasn’t ready to lose 5 lakhs? Simba tells Vishwasundari that they’ve mutually decided to use the remaining amount and she allows them into the house.

