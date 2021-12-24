Bigg Boss 15, 23rd December 2021, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s dispute

In today’s episode, Tejasswi tells Karan to have breakfast and he denies it. Karan tells her to stop behaving like a sad serial girl and tells her that tasks are more important than him. Tejasswi cries and asks Karan if he thinks she’s fake. Karan tells she’s doing this only in front of the camera. Tejasswi asks him if he really thinks that. Karan tells her to leave as everything is done. Tejasswi tells him it’s fine if he doesn’t have the food and leaves. Nishant tells Karan that he’ll keep an eye on Devoleena during the task.

Tejasswi tells Devoleena that Karan told everything’s over between them and cries. Devoleena says he won’t spare Karan. Nishant tells Karan to not bring his personal issues to the task. Bigg Boss starts the task and the buzzer plays. The task starts and Rashami tells Karan to calm down. Pratik and Nishant argue about their friendship. Later, Rakhi says Shamita put the egg but Devoleena touched it first, hence she’s the winner. Nishant tells he won’t play if everyone keeps cheating. Shamita talks against Pratik to Abhijeet. Shamita’s shoulder hurts and she cries. Rakhi cries and tells no one stood up for her when Shamita pushed her. Tejasswi asks Shamita to apologize and Karan yells and asks if only Rakhi is right.

Tejasswi asks Karan if he thought she was unfair too. Devoleena tells her to stop running to Karan for everything. Karan cries to Nishant about Tejasswi. Tejasswi cries about Karan to Umar. Rakhi tells she had to get implants to survive in the industry. Karan and Tejasswi make up for their fight and hug each other. He tells her that he hasn’t eaten anything yet. Rashami tells Umar that Tejasswi is controlling him. The next morning, Abhijeet and Devoleena argue. She throws water at him and he promises to take revenge.

