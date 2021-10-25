Bigg Boss 15, 24 Oct 2021, Written Update: What will the housemates answer when Salman calls them out?

In today's episode, Salman interacts with Nishant and compliments him for performing his duties nicely as a captain. Salman praises Karan Kundra and Pratik. Salman questions the contestants who had the third person on their eviction list and why they didn't divulge it at the time. Simba was the third person on Karan, Shamita, Vishal, and Miesha's list. Salman reminds the participants that when they chose to evict Vidhi, they were following Karan and Jay's lead rather than their own. Salman taunts Ishaan-Umar. Salman schools the contestants to concentrate on their game. He makes Jay understand where he was wrong in the previous task.

Umar and Simba square off in the Sultani ring. Simba receives unanimous support from all of the housemates. Simba is praised by Salman. Simba receives the medal from Umar. Salman assigns the misunderstanding balloons task to the housemates. The housemates should pop the balloons of the other two participants with whom they believe there is a misunderstanding. Vishal's balloons were burst by 8 other candidates in this activity, while Tejasswi burst her own ballon.

Nishant, Vishal, Afsana, and Tejasswi are called by Salman to the activity area. He instructs them to take a seat on the mechanical bull and respond to his questions. The bull will move if the other housemates don't agree with their replies.

Manish Paul walks into the house. Nishant is tasked by Manish with creating a hook step for Karan and Shamita. Then he shows a few strange images of Bigg Boss housemates, and they discuss the events. Manish brings a touch of lightness to the proceedings. Manish creates the Paul-Khol show and asks the participants to come and choose the Mirchi name he chose and give it to the candidate they believe best suits the title of that Mirchi. Afsana herself consumes the Mirchi with the moniker of Ghamandi. Manish assigns the compatibility test to Ieshaan and Miesha. Miesha proposes to Ieshaan.

