Bigg Boss 15, 25th January 2022, Written Update: RJ Palak and RJ Karan question the contestants

In today’s episode, RJ Karan asks Nishant to decorate songs for others. RJ Palak asks Nishant about his bond with Karan. He tells he has played for himself and Karan tells that even though they’ve played against each other, their bond and respect lay way beyond. Next, they question Tejasswi and then tell her that if she expected help from others during the tasks then she also should’ve helped them in return. Then, they play a game of guessing the Marathi words. Later, Shamita is questioned about who she has had fights with. Shamita tells she’s had fights with Tejasswi, Devoleena, and Afsana. They ask Shamita and Tejasswi to praise each other for 30 seconds.

RJ Karan asks Shamita if she’s dominating. She tells she is known for that in OTT but now she’s trying to be flexible. RJ Palak tells that because of Rakhi there’s a new hashtag for Karan and Shamita called #ShaRan. Later, they ask Rashami to give tag lines to others. After that, they ask who deserves to be the winner and she says Rakhi and Shamita. Then, they ask Pratik and Karan to hug and clear their differences. Pratik tells he never wanted a partner in this show.

Rakhi cries and asks Rashami if she called her entertainment cheap. They fight and then hug it out and apologise to each other. Tejasswi asks Karan why does he think she’s wrong. Karan tells she won’t understand as her ego will get in between. Tejasswi tells Nishant that it hurts her when Karan doesn’t support her and talks about her like this. Karan reads that the audience will come into the house and vote.

