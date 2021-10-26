Bigg Boss 15, 25th October 2021, Written Update: Karan reveals his crush

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan tells Akasa he has a crush on Tejasswi, and Akasa bets that even she likes him. The next morning, Akasa tells everyone all their essentials are missing. Bigg Boss tells everyone that their ration is in 3 pumpkins and will be given limited time to get the ration in. The buzzer rings and everyone runs and Rajiv pops out from one of the pumpkins. Rajiv tells Shamita to not trust Vishal as he told Tejasswi that he’s using her. Shamita asks Vishal and he denies this.

Bigg Boss tells Nishant’s captaincy has ended and in today’s nomination task no one can nominate Rajiv. Bigg Boss tells that Vishal, Akasa, Simba are nominated. Miesha tells Ieshaan that she feels bad for ruining his game and tells him no one likes them. Ieshaan tells that Rajiv told him that their love angle looks vulgar outside. Rajiv asks Ieshaan when is the wedding and tells him and Ieshaan tells them they’ll see. He tells he was angry at Ieshaan. Vishal tells Shamita that their bond will never change and Jay tells her he trusts Nishant.

Miesha tells Ieshaan that he has never been there for her and he asks her to tell what she feels about him because she goes and hugs Pratik and Simba the same way she hugs Ieshaan when she’s feeling bad. Karan comes and asks if he can sit and Miesha starts crying. Pratik tells Tejasswi that he reaches to console Miesha if she’s crying in front of him, and doesn’t want to ruin Ieshaan and Miesha’s relationship. Vishal and Tejasswi give their report to the camera. Tejasswi asks Karan what is his type and guesses it’s “hot and bougie”. Karan tells he has evolved from that phase and likes simple and beautiful girls.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

