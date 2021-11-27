Bigg Boss 15, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia scare Nishant Bhatt

In today's episode, Rajiv and Umar tell Karan and Tejasswi that they are going to scare Nishant. Nishant was sleeping peacefully in his bed and Karan and Tejasswi were on the other side. Tejasswi tells Umar and Rajiv not to disturb him because he was trying hard to sleep. But Umar and Rajiv ignore her and Karan pulls Tejasswi on his side. Rajiv and Umar scared Nishant and he throws a bottle at them. Nishant gets scared and started shouting at them. He asks Rajiv and Umar why did they do this with him. Shamita comes there and tells Rajiv that what he did was wrong and he should accept it.

After this, Bigg Boss calls everyone in the room and tells them that they have failed in making themselves a VIP and reminds them that if they don't become one, there will be three Wild card entries. The VIPs will also bring the cash prize, everyone gets surprised and start asking each other who this VIP is. Suddenly, the gates of the house open, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant enter inside the home and hug the contestants. The prize money was falling from the ceiling. Rakhi tells them that she has one more surprise for them which was that she was going to bring her husband today to the Bigg Boss house. Rakhi picks up the thali for aarti and welcomes Ritesh. Contestants get happy and call him Ritesh Jiju.

Rakhi gets emotional when she enters the house and Karan gives her a home tour. Rashami scolds Karan that he should understand Tejasswi too. At night, Umar and Karan scold Tejasswi and warn her to maintain some distance from Pratik. While Rakhi was making fun of Shamita with Ritesh.

