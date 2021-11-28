Bigg Boss 15, 28 November 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan welcomes Suniel & Ahan Shetty for Tadap promotion

In today's episode, we saw Salman Khan describes the ongoing class between contestans and new VIP's. Then Salman Khan welcomes everyone on the show and tells them that today's guest is the sher of Bollywood. Salman Khan then invites Sunil Shetty on the stage. Salman Khan gets emotional and asks him why he never came on the show. Sunil Shetty replies to him that he was waiting for so long. Because he wanted to come on the stage with his family. Salman Khan then also invites Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. Both of them gets excited seeing Salman Khan and hugs them. Salman Khan tells Sunil Shetty that he is going to introduce the contestants to him. On the screen, Rakhi Sawant comes there dancing and everyone starts laughing.

Salman Khan then tells everyone that now he is going to give them a task in which they will give a tag line for each contestants. Salman Khan asked Sunil to pick any one contestant to read the tagline. Sunil picks Rakhi Sawant to read the first tag line. Rakhi Sawant points at Tejasswi and is dedicated to her the tagline that she has so much attitude. Salman Khan asked her why she replies that every time she tries to talk to her she tells Rakhi that she has come from outside. Tejasswi was getting irritated seeing her. After this Suniel gives a task to Rajiv to remake some of his dialogues. After this Salman Khan invited Neha Dhupia into the house and everyone gets excited.

Neha Dhupia tells them that today they will a debate show for contestants. She calls Ritesh on the desk but the argument starts between Karan and Ritesh. Everyone tries to calm down them. Rakhi also points at Tejasswi but Tejasswi was silent.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 15: Angry Salman Khan stops Tejasswi Prakash, scolds all housemates for fake behaviour; Watch