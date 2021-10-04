Bigg Boss 15, 3 October 2021, Written Update: Jay Bhanushali pranked Umar Riaz

In today's episode, Salman Khan teases Jay and questions him that what makes you irritated most. Jay replies that he feels irritated when someone touches him without his permission. Salman then questions him if he likes the BB house. Jay says yes that he likes the house and he has planned to stay till the last. Salman also questioned him about the vishva sundari tree. Then a gorilla enters the stage and started doing the dance to make the audience laugh. Salman then questions Vishal about his day in the house. Vishal replies that yeah it seems fun to stay here. Vishal compliments and says you are my idol.

While chit-chatting with the contestants Salman Khan tells Vishal that he is impressed by his personality and tells him to ask a question to the awesome mirror. The awesome mirror tells the people about their spirit animals. Vishal's spirit animal turns out to be Elephant. While Tejasswi turns out to be Parrot. He offers a little task to Tejasswi and Vishal to get the survival kit and whoever will get that kit will win the task. At the end of the task, Tejasswi wins the task. After all the fun tasks, Salman Khan calls Vidhi Pandey the panda. Meanwhile, Salman called Simba the lion. Being referred to as a lion Simba gets happy.

The old contestant of Bigg Boss Asim Riaz enters on the stage with Umar Riaz. He talked about Asim's previous show experience. Salman Khan asked Asim to give all the contestants some tips for their journey. After all the meet and greet, Ishaan and Donal started fighting with each other. Salman Khan consoles Umar in the house to stop the further fight. When everyone was sitting in the house, Jay pranked Umar.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

