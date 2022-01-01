Bigg Boss 15, 31st December 2021, Written Update: New Year Special

In today’s episode, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa come to the stage and wish a happy New Year to everyone. Salman Khan welcomes everyone and the contestants to dance. Salman asks the inmates’ resolutions. Shilpa Shetty gets connected to a call and talks to Shamita. Shamita cries and Shilpa tells her to be strong. Their mom and Shilpa’s son come and wish Shamita a happy New Year. Shilpa extends wishes to everyone and tells them to play well. Sheykhar comes and performs for everyone. After his performance, Salman appreciates him.

Later, Salman asks Karan, Umar and Abhijeet to dance. Next, Palak Tiwari comes on the stage and talks about her song ‘Cinderella’ and Salman tells everyone that her mom, Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss season 4. Next, Anu Malik comes on stage and everyone welcomes him. Salman makes Sheykhar and Anu sing each other’s songs. Salman welcomes Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam on stage. He congratulates them on their new song ‘Wallah Wallah’ and the singer; Ishaan Khan enters the stage singing. Salman dances with them all. Next, Waluscha De Sousa enters the stage dancing and thanks Salman for giving her the opportunity to be there.

Salman introduces Waluscha to the contestants and the rest of the guests. Everyone dances with Waluscha. Salman tells Nishant to get the cake from the storeroom. He begins the countdown and they celebrate with fireworks. Salman wishes everyone a happy New Year and Tejasswi hugs Karan and wishes him. Salman hopes everyone’s wishes and resolutions come true and informs all that Dharmendra will join them in tomorrow’s episode.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.