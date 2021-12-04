Bigg Boss 15, 3rd December 2021, Written Update: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty’s fight

In today’s episode, Shamita Shetty shouts and tells Abhijeet that it’s not funny that they’re playing unfairly and that she won’t play the task and rages on the VIPs. Nishant tells Devoleena that her face is exactly like her brain. Abhijeet and Devoleena tell him to not comment on her face. The next round begins and Devoleena says they’ve concluded Rajiv as the winner as he attacked others’ knives but also protected his’. Rajiv cuts the spider’s leg and it says that if he wants to gain the 3 lakhs, he needs to submerge his mother’s photo in the paint. Rajiv tells his mother is in his heart and he will do this to make his mother proud. Rajiv submerges the photo in the paint and cries.

In the next round, Pratik and Karan get physical and everyone tries to stop them. Devoleena and Shamita start fighting and cursing each other. The VIPs declare Nishant as the winner. Abhijeet calls Shamita a bitch. Rashami tells Abhijeet needs to keep his language intact. Devoleena says if Shamita is the first one to curse, she is equally wrong. Shamita tells him to not talk like that and lashes out at him. Nishant tries to console her. Devoleena yells at Shamita that if she speaks ill to her, she won’t spare her. Shamita yells back at her and everyone tries to keep Shamita and Devoleena separate.

Shamita’s BP rages and she almost faints. She goes to the confession room. To win the prize amount of 5lakhs, Nishant is required to sacrifice his dancing for one year on National Television. Nishant tells he won’t compromise his art for money. Pratik cries and Karan tells that he didn’t kick Pratik deliberately. The doctor checks Shamita and then sends her out. Everyone hugs her. Tejasswi tells Karan that Shamita started the fight with Devoleena and it was unnecessary. Karan agrees.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty screams at BB to call her in the confession room; Karan Kundrra tries to calm her