Bigg Boss 15: 5 highlights of Karan Kundrra’s journey- Affair with Tejasswi Prakash, ugly fights with Pratik

Bigg Boss 15 has been quite a journey for all the contestants and even for their fans. Well, the show is finally over and it is time we bid goodbye to all the contestants of this season. Karan Kundrra has been one of the biggest entertainers of this season and his journey has been a commendable one. There were many highs and lows, ups and downs, and today, as the season is over we would like to highlight his journey.

Linkup with Tejasswi Prakash:

One of the major highlights of Karan Kundrra’s Bigg Boss journey has been his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Their love affair started with them fighting with each other. Teja and Karan have had several fights in the show and some of them were quite nasty ones. But, every time they fought, the couple even made sure to sort things out. There was a time when they would fight and patch up the next minute. Clearly, they couldn’t stay without each other. Season 15 would clearly be remembered for #TejRan romance.

Friendship with Umar Riaz:

If Karan found the love of his life Tejasswi in the show, then he also found a great friend in Umar Riaz. Both of them had a great bond and from sharing their feelings with each other to guiding each other in the show, Karan and Umar had each other’s back.

Strategic player:

Karan has been one of the strongest players of this season and indeed the strongest performer in the tasks. His strategies were great and that led to him winning most of it and also the hearts of his fans. In one of the initial tasks, it was his strategy of splitting the 'gharwasis' and stealing map pieces, which worked.

Late night dance parties with Umar and Rajiv:

As we already mentioned, Karan shared a great bond with Umar Riaz. He also had a great friendship with Rajiv and these three musketeers never left a chance to entertain the audiences. One of the biggest highlights of Karan’s BB journey would be his late-night dance parties with Rajiv and Umar.

Karan’s fight with Pratik Sehejpal:

Karan and Pratik were always at loggerheads in the show and had major fights. In fact, he was criticized for physically pinning down Pratik Sehajpal after a fight and for calling his mother 'stupid'. There were many moments when even Salman Khan slammed the actor but that did not stop him from becoming a finalist.

