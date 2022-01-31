Bigg Boss 15: 5 highlights of Pratik Sehajpal’s journey from Salman Khan’s show

Content: Pratik Sehajpal has been one of the most popular contestants of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. He had first participated in the digital version and then took part in the television version. He has been entertaining the audience a lot. The popular reality show contestant had moments both good and bad. While he made great friends in the house, he also had some terrible fights with Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. He even got scolded by Salman Khan for his behaviour.

Today, the makers are all set to announce the winner. The stage is also set and celebrities have also reached out to perform. The grand finale event is continuing for two days – January 29 and 30. This time Shehnaaz Gill is also seen giving tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Let’s take a look at the highlights of his journey:

Friendship:

Pratik Sehajpal's bond with Nishant Bhat has been the most talked about. The two might have stood against each other in some tasks, but they have always had each other's back. In the show, they were often seen goofing around with each other and having fun.

Famous for his looks:

Pratik was quite the lady charmer in the house. He managed to woo not just Neha Bhasin in Bigg Boss OTT, but also got a lot of attention from singer Akasa Singh. Even Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered the house as a wildcard, had a soft spot for him.

Always voice his opinions:

Pratik always stood up for what he felt was right and did not hesitate to voice his opinion. He was always loyal to his friends.

Pratik and Karan Kundrra fight:

Pratik had a lot of fights in the house and most of them were with Karan Kundrra. During one of his fights with Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra intervened and ended up calling Pratik's mother 'stupid'. This made Pratik furious and gained him sympathy from all.

Umar and Pratik:

Pratik and Umar Riaz's fight even got physical. After one of his fights with Pratik, Umar claimed his chain broke as Pratik caught him by the neck.

