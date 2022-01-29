Bigg Boss 15: 5 highlights of Rashami Desai’s journey, from love for Umar Riaz to fight with Devoleena

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are hosting their finale this weekend. The controversial show has created tremendous buzz because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and obviously the entertainment factor. The dynamics of the show have been changing since day one and hence it is difficult to predict who’ll lift the winner trophy. However, on the Day 1 of the Grand Finale contestant Rashami Desai was evicted from the house. Speaking of Desai, her journey has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Here, we have curated the top 5 moments of Rashami Desai’s Bigg Boss 15 journey.

Romantic link-up with Umar Riaz

Rashami Desai’s love life has always garnered the major interest of the viewers. She previously entered Bigg Boss 15 with ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She also shared a close bond with contestant Arhan Khan who was later found to be married. This season, her relationship with Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz became the major talk of the town.

Rashami Desai screams ‘I Love You’ to Umar Riaz

During a verbal spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai ended up screaming ‘I Love You’ to Umar Riaz. It so happened that an agitated Devoleena accused Rashami of using Umar for the game. She told Desai, if he likes Umar why she can't tell it to his face? Rashami then holds Umar’s face and screams ‘I love you’, as a way of answering back to Devoleena. Post this, Rashmi asks Devoleena, ‘Now, tell me?”

Rashami Desai opens up on her marriage

Rashami Desai once opened her heart out to Umar and disclosed that the topic about her marriage and Nandish still hurts her. She added that she loses her balance when something related to him comes up and a thought scares her. “Wo ek aisi cheez h jisse main hamesha hurt hoti hoon. Main apne aapko sambhal nahi paati hoon jab wo aata hai. Main bhul gyi thi, jb koi yaad dilata to main bas thoda darti thi.” She continued and revealed that she even gets scared of Umar, “Fir mujhe tumse darr lagne lgta hai. Pata nhi kyu.”

Rashami Desai and Devoleena’s violent fight

During the Ticket to Finale fight, when Rakhi went on to proceed to pick a name, Rashami Desai was seen getting aggressive. She tells Rakhi, “You are trusting this woman, no one is bigger liar than her. She uses people for her benefit.” She also tries to hit Devoleena but Rajiv Adatia intervenes.

Rashami Desai gets mocked for over reacting

Previously, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were seen seated in the garden area they mocked Rashami Desai and her TV show Uttaran. Pratik mentions how Rashami gets irritated during fights and shouts at people. He even mimics her and starts laughing. He then says that someone should tell her Uttaran is over and right now the battle is on to move ahead. Pratik said, "Rashami over acting bahot karti hai, Kiski usko bolna chahiye Uttaran ab khatam hochuki hai aur chadhayi shuru hogayi hai".

