Bigg Boss 15: 5 highlights of Shamita Shetty’s memorable journey in the house

Bollywood actress Shamita has been in the news for her participation in Bigg Boss 15. Shamita has been successfully managing to gain the attention of the audience. Her performance in the tasks and especially when she raises her voice for the wrong has been lauding appreciation from all corners. There have been many instances in both OTT and television versions when she has fought along and emerged as a powerful contestant. Today, among all the contestants present in the house, Shamita is considered the strongest one.

Today, Shamita is out of the winner’s race. She did not received much votes and hence was eliminated. Her mother, beau Raqesh Bapat and sister Shilpa Shetty was seen on the show. She even had performance with beau. Well, their relationship has been growing strong day by day. Recently, Tejasswi had even called Shamita aunty which did not go well with Raqesh. He had schooled her on social media. However, let’s take check out the highlights of Shamita Shetty’s journey in the house.

Shamita Shetty’s fight:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty had a massive fight in the show. Shamita was seen speaking rudely to the VIP members which irritated Devoleena and she warned the actress to not be disrespectful.

Audiences loved Shamita:

Shamita Shetty revealed her age which was hailed by the audience. She said that she’s 42. This came as a shocker to the audience and the housemates who assumed her age to be around 35. But Shamita Shetty stunned everyone with her honesty.

Shamita and friends:

In one of the videos, the star contestant was praised for taking a stand for her connections. Fans hailed her for always supporting her friends in a task, no matter what.

Shamita as helping hand:

Shamita offered her clothes to Meisha. Her clothes were destroyed during a task following which she does not have any clothes.

Shamita Shetty fought for herself:

Right from being praised by Salman Khan to fighting for herself, the actress was a strong player. She always stood for herself no matter others supported her or not.

