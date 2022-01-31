Bigg Boss 15: 5 highlights of Tejasswi Prakash’s journey-Romance with Karan Kundrra, catfight with Shamita

Bigg Boss 15 has kept us on the edge of our seats till now. Well, the controversial show has created a tremendous buzz because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and obviously the entertainment factor. Now that everything has come to an end, we are sure that you guys are going to miss the show and the contestants. Speaking of Tejasswi, her journey has been full of drama, emotions, love and fights. Well, before you bid a final goodbye to the show, here are the top 5 moments of Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 journey.

Linkup with Karan Kundrra:

One of the major highlights of Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss journey has been her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Their love affair started with them fighting with each other. Teja and Karan have had several fights in the show and some of them were quite nasty ones. But, every time they fought, the couple even made sure to sort things out. There was a time when they would fight and patch up in the next minute. Clearly, they couldn’t stay without each other. Season 15 would clearly be remembered for #TejRan romance.

Tejasswi’s spat with Shamita Shetty:

Teja had major fights with almost everyone in the house but some of her ugly spats were with Shamita Shetty. There were many moments when everyone including Salman Khan felt there is something brewing between Karan and Shamita. This made Teja extremely upset and angry. Apart from this too we saw the two actress clash during several tasks.

One Woman army:

Tejasswi Prakash indeed was a one-woman army throughout the show. There were several moments when the housemates went against her and even her love Kraan turned his back towards her but that did not stop her or made her weak. Instead, she fiercely fought her battles and that has made her reach her where she is in the show.

Her equation with Vishal Kotian and Nishant Bhat:

Teja’s bond was growing with Vishal Kotian and both had become quite good friends so much that their closeness had started affecting Karan Kundrra who behaved like a possessive boyfriend. Even her equation with Nishant Bhat was one of the points to be highlighted in her BB journey.

Salman Khan’s verdict on her relationship with Karan:

Salman Khan in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes made it loud and clear that this relationship will not last even for a month after stepping out of the house. In fact, he even questioned Teja if she wants to be with someone who does not take a stand for her?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan advises Shehnaaz Gill to MOVE ON as they miss Sidharth Shukla

