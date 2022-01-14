Bigg Boss 15: 5 iconic moments from Shamita Shetty’s journey in the show

Bollywood actress Shamita has been flashing in the news for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT and then in Bigg Boss 15. However, she was a part of Bigg Boss previously too. Shamita Shetty was introduced as the first female contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. She was part of Bigg Boss 3 but left midway due to Shilpa’s marriage. Shamita has been successfully managing to gain the attention of the audience. Her performance in the tasks and especially when she raises her voice for the wrong has been lauding appreciation from all corners.

There have been many instances in both OTT and television versions when she has been left alone and then also she emerged as a powerful contestant. Today, among all the contestants present in the house, Shamita is considered the strongest one. In one of the episodes, she was seen fighting with Tejasswi but in another, she even stood up for her and fought with others. Now when the Bigg Boss 15 has been extended for two weeks contestants have got another chance to prove themselves and lift the trophy.

Let’s take a look at the 5 iconic moments of Shamita Shetty’s journey in the show:

Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s fight:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty had a massive fight in the show. Shamita was seen speaking rudely to the VIP members which irritated Devoleena and she warns the actress to not be disrespectful. Both come close to each other and get engaged in a war of words. Shamita mocks Devoleena and says, "Where is your brain my darling, in your a**". Devoleena warns her to watch her language. Devoleena shouts at Shamita and says, "Teri shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi." Shamita gets physically so involved in the fight that she ends up fainting in

Karan Kundrra's hands.

Shamita Shetty won the audiences’ heart:

Shamita Shetty revealed her age. She said that she’s 42. This came as a shocker to the audience and the housemates who assumed her age to be around 35. But Shamita Shetty stunned everyone with her honesty. Well, there’s no denying that Shamita Shetty is known for carrying herself most elegantly and delightfully possible but with this, she won the hearts of the audience.

Shamita supports friend:

In one of the videos, the star contestant was praised for taking a stand for her connections. Fans hailed her for always supporting her friends in a task, no matter what. Sharing the video, netizens showered love on Shamita Shetty. A user had written, “#ShamitaShetty never can’t even think about cheating her own people. That is why we love her a lot”. While another called her a “pure soul.”

Shamita offers help to Meisha:

Doing the task, the housemates decided to destroy Meisha Iyer’s shoes, Pratik and Nishant distracted the Jungle vaasi and Shamita sneaked and went to the washroom and destroyed

Meisha Iyer’s shoes. Later Meisha told Pratik that she has nothing to wear now, and she has no one from outside to send her shoes and he knows that. Shamita asks Pratik why Meisha said this? Pratik then told Shamita that she had lost her parents and she is all alone. After hearing this Shamita felt bad and said sorry to Meisha. She even asked her to take any of her shoes to wear.

Salman Khan praises Shamita Shetty:

Salman Khan praised Shamita Shetty and said that she has never taken any help from her mother or sister. She has been happy with whatever she earns and is all on her own.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant instigates Tejasswi Prakash against Shamita Shetty; Karan Kundrra reacts