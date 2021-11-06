Bigg Boss 15, 5 November 2021, Written Update: Contestants plan about Captain task

In today's episode, everyone wakes up and started dancing to the song. Nishant was seen dancing with Tejasswi and wished everyone good morning. Pratik informs them that they have not washed any dishes after having dinner. Shamita started laughing and says then they should throw them away in the bin. Then during breakfast, Nishant and Vishal were talking about, who they will cheer and support in captain task. Nishant replies that he will support Umar in the task. Nishant tells Vishal that he thinks that Tejasswi is stupid because she tries to fight with Shamita and become her enemy. Vishal asks him why she wants to do this. Nishant replies that Tejasswi wants to be a queen. Miesha comes there and tells Pratik about Rajiv's strange behavior. Ieshaan comes there and tells Miesha not to worry about Rajiv and do her task while making efforts.

Then they talk about the captain’s task and who they will support. They talk about Shamita being a captain and how she will manage everything. Nishant urges Karan that he should also take a stand-in Captain task. Karan tells him that he is not interested in this task and he will support Umar instead of Pratik because he is smart. Ieshaan warns Miesha to stay away from Jay because previously he called her sister and now he did not support her in the captain task. Then Bigg Boss announces a game for the captain task between Umar and Miesha. It was a task which includes the Gas and garden. Ieshaan prepared Miesha and tells her not to get emotional during the game.

After the task when Shamita gets her gift, but she can not have it due to the task. Nishant, Pratik comes there to calm her down when she was crying. Vishal comes there and tells Shamita that she dont have to worry about anything because she has them. There were some more emotional moments when everyone gets their gifts.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Raqesh Bapat says he missed Shamita Shetty: Looking forward to strengthening the bond