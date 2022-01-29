5 mushy moments of Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's romance inside the Bigg Boss 15 house

Bigg Boss 15 is almost about to get over. We know that the fans must be quite disheartened with the show getting over as they will no longer be able to see their favourite contestants competing for the trophy in the house. Well, if we look back at this season, one of the major highlights of the show was Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship that saw a lot of ups and downs yet managed to win everyone’s heart. Before we bid goodbye to BB15, here are some of the special TejRan moments that will make you fall in love.

Karan Kundrra’s interaction with Tejasswi Prakash’s parents

One of the cutest moments in the show was definitely this one when Salman Khan connected Tejasswi and Karan on a video call with the actress’ parents. That smile on Karan’s face was unmissable and he seemed super excited to talk to her parents. In fact, Karan even tried speaking in Marathi and that impressed everyone. When Salman later asked Tejasswi’s parents if they liked their son-in-law, the happy parents replied ‘yes’.

When Tejasswi unknowingly expressed her feelings to Karan

If you have been following Bigg Boss 15 from the start then you would know that Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship went through a lot of ups and downs. Their love story began with a lot of fights and fans would have never thought that they would ever become a couple. But there was a point in the show when in the middle of fighting with Karan, Tejasswi unknowingly said what was in her heart and expressed her feelings for the actor. The moment Karan heard this he hugged her and then began their cute relationship.

Karan’s jealousy

There was a point in the show when Tejasswi was getting close to Vishal and their bond was getting stronger. This affected Karan and he was not able to handle Teja’s growing bond with Vishal and showed his possessiveness.

Karan realizing he likes Teja

Karan was the first one who realized that he has developed a liking towards Tejasswi and the way he felt that Teja is a tough nut to crack and asked God for a little more swag so that he could impress Tejasswi was a very cute moment.

Teja and Karan’s love confession

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love confession moment too was one of the most special moments in their relationship. Karan openly asked Tejasswi if she was serious about him and she genuinely liked him or not. Teja replied with a yes and blushed hard. While talking further, she asked the same question to Karan whether he is sure about her. And, Karan stated that his feelings for here are growing every day. He said, "Every day I fall in love." And Tejasswi couldn't hold her emotions and leaned forward to kiss him.

