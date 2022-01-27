Bigg Boss 15: 5 special moments of Pratik Sehajpal & Nishant Bhat that prove their ‘Atrangi yaari’

Every year, Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss witnesses drama, enmity, love, and some pure bonds of friendship. Over the years, the reality show has given so many meaningful bromances for which their fandoms swear by. This year too, Bigg Boss 15 witnessed some of the bonds but one which is everybody's favourite is the Jodi of Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. The duo is carrying their friendship from Bigg Boss OTT and growing stronger day by day.

Pratik and Nishant or what their fans like to call them #pranish is a true example of 'a friend in need is the friend indeed'. They stood by each other and opinionated their voice whenever required. From taking each other's side to helping each other religiously and selflessly, #pranish have proved that Bigg Boss house does provide some real friendships too which is way beyond the games, tasks, politics, etc. Of course, time has tested their friendship as well. The two have faced some difficulties while surviving in the house but they have always shined.

Here are five sweet moments of Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat:

1. When Pratik and Nishant talked about finale acts:

Nishant told Pratik that he feels Pratik’s finale act is going to be superb. To which, Pratik said to Nishant that he will also join him in the act as it will be based on their friendship.

2. When Nishant confessed during one of the Weekend Ka Var something special about their friendship:

Nishant said that Prateek is always looking for him whenever he goes out of his sight and calls him by his name. He said even when he is in the bathroom, Pratik is looking for him.

3. When they both talk about their dreams with each other:

It is often seen in episodes of Bigg Boss 15 that Pratik and Nishant have been seen talking about their dreams to each other and often they sit alone when they share their feeling. In one of the episodes, Pratik told Nishant how he wanted to be welcomed in his house after Bigg Boss. Isn’t it cute?

4. When Nishant and Pratik gave a handwritten letter to each other during Christmas special:

They both gave each other letters and confessed their feelings and said good things about each other. They also apologized for their bad behaviours. Later, they hugged to strengthen their bond more.

5. When Nishant and Pratik danced together in Christmas Special episode:

The duo danced to the song ‘Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana.’ They won hearts with their cute acts.

Tell us which is your favourite #pranish moment?

