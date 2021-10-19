Bigg Boss 15: 5 things that makes this season different from the previous ones

Bigg Boss 15 is making headlines ever since it has started. The show is popular every season because of its contestants, presentation. Every year the audience is entertained by doing something new. Keeping the same trend, the makers have left no stone unturned to entertain the audience this time. To differentiate the show from the other seasons, the makers came up with something new this time too. Apart from contestants, the show has few things different.

Before going ahead, let’s see how the current season is going on. This time Bigg Boss OTT contestants are also seen. They are called Gharwasis and the other new contestants are called Junglewasis. Well, the audiences are loving everyone’s performance in the show. Recently, Salman Khan was seen scolding Afsana Khan for her behaviour with the housemates. Jay Bhanushali was also schooled for his language which he used while fighting with Pratik Sehajpal.

Now look at the things which are making this season different from previous ones:

1. House theme:

Every year the season is based on a theme. And for the first time, the makers have brought the theme of the show ‘Jungle’. As the theme, there are stages at every corner of the house and contestants were seen crossing hurdles while entering the house.

2. Bigg G:

The makers have brought Bigg G to help the show’s host and superstar, Salman Khan. It is a gorilla and it was seen bringing the contestants on the stage. The special thing is that Bigg G imprisoned the contestants in a cage and brought them in front of Salman Khan.

3. Mirror:

This time ‘Awesome Mirror’ has also been brought. It is a special kind of mirror that makes the contestants coming to the house aware of their wild animal form. Contestants who were going to go to the house had to stand in front of that mirror. It then told the contestants which wild animal meets their quality.

4. Survival Kit:

For the first time this season, the survival kit has been brought. This kit helps the members of the house to survive in the jungle. There are certain items in this that the housemates will get a chance to choose from.

5. Vishwasuntree – Queen of the Jungle:

A special tree has been brought to the show. The special thing is that this tree has been given the name of the queen of the forest, Vishwasuntree. This Vishwasuntree listens to the contestants and gives them feedback.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood roots for Karan Kundrra as he declares him the winner of the season