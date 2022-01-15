Bigg Boss 15: 5 times Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash proved they are fearless

With every new season, Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss brings lots of drama to the plate. Each season introduces new contestants with different kinds of personalities and some of them have also proved themselves as strong and fearless with their point of view and active participation in the tasks. This season too witnessed several strong and fiery personalities. And among all of them, there are two fearless women in the house who never shied away from voicing their opinions.

Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are two contestants who are really vocal since day 1. Tejasswi has two sides. One is all cute and adorable while the other one is fierce and the one where you don’t want to mess with her. She has also shut her boyfriend Karan Kundrra from time to time for his behaviour. On the other hand, we have our very own Sharara Sharara girl Shamita Shetty. She is as elegant as she’s strong. She also never shied away from shutting down her friends including Vishal Kotian and Nishant Bhat.

Here are five moments from BB 15 that prove Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are strong contestants:

1. Remember when Shamita re-entered the house and slammed her OTT friend Nishant Bhat for betraying his friends in the game? She also fiercely shut down Nishant for crossing over his friends to go ahead in the game.

2. Tejasswi and Shamita had a showdown several times in the game. There is one time when the Swaragini actress shut Shamita for allegedly conspiring about her. The Twitteratis had also supported Tejasswi and applauded her by tweeting ‘Sherni hai tu Sherni.’

3. Recently, Tejasswi flawlessly shut Rashami Desai as things got heated between them during one of the episodes after the Swaragini actress asked former contestant Umar Riaz about his feelings towards the Uttaran actress. The duo got into a fight however, Tejasswi told Rashami to not make fudge about small things.

4. Tejasswi and Shamita had snapped Vishal Kotian respectively for his irrelevance behavior and his choices of his words towards his ‘sister’.

5. Tejasswi took a stand for her fellow contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee during her fight with Abhijeet Bichukale over an alleged kiss. Tejasswi fearlessly spoke on behalf of the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and had shut Bichukale then and there.

It would not be wrong in saying that these two women are strong, fierce, and bold and they both have the potential to win this season of Bigg Boss. For unversed, Bigg 15 has been extended and hence, the finale has been postponed.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to get an extension till February end