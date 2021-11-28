Bigg Boss 15: 5 times when Pratik Sehajpal was scolded by Salman Khan for his behaviour

Pratik Sehajpal has been one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 15. He had first participated in the OTT version of the controversial show and won the audience’s hearts with his performance. Reportedly, the model cum actor was one of the strongest contestants too. He had even made it to the finale but when host Karan Johar gave him the option of taking money and getting a direct ticket to Bigg Boss TV, Pratik selected and left everyone surprised. However, he became the first contestant of the current season.

Well, after entering the house of Bigg Boss 15, he has been garnering a lot of fame but sometimes, his behaviour has landed him in trouble. There have been instances when Pratik was seen crossing the line during the fight and getting violent. In fact, host Salman Khan had tried to explain him in past. In one of the episodes, Pratik was seen crying after the host bashed him.

As the show is now inching closer to the finale and four contestants being eliminated recently, let’s take a look at the times when Pratik lost his cool.

Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz violated the rules and got physical by pushing each other. Despite Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian's intervention, the two did not pay any heed to their advice. In the past too, they've fought which has led to huge chaos.

Pratik and Karan Kundrra fought in front of Bharti Singh. Pratik had said that Karan gets very aggressive and gets back to being normal the very next minute, which isn't natural. Karan said that he came to ask Pratik if he hurt his hand. Pratik asked him to keep quiet and this led to an ugly fight between the two.

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Pratik got into a physical fight during the task. In one of the episodes, Badshah tells the contestants that there are a set of gifts kept for them with their names written on it. Each contestant has to give the gift according to what's written on the label. Pratik gives a gift to Ieshaan and says that he gives his opinion for no reason. This lead to a huge fight between the two. Soon, they started getting physical with each other.

Jay Bhanushali and Pratik got into a violent physical fight and then the latter had broken the glass door. Salman Khan was seen scolding him very badly for this.

Pratik teases Rajiv Adatia by shoving a kitchen tool in his bottom. This did not go well with Rajiv and later in the weekend ka vaar, Salman schooled Pratik.

