Bigg Boss 15, 6 October 2021, Written Update: Shamita and Tej fight for food

In today's episode, everyone wakes up, and while breakfast, Simba, Ishaan, and Umar were having a serious discussion about their career. Simba tells Umar that they have just started their career and they have a long way to go. When Umar sees Karan, he tells him that he should not indulge in any fight with Pratik because if he did, Pratik will poke him. Karan goes to Pratik and asks him why he broke the glass, and why he loves to do all the drama. Pratik replies that he easily gets angry, Pratik then thanked Karan for talking with him in a calm voice when he was doing all the drama.

Meanwhile, Nishant, Jay, and Vishal were having a discussion about the rude behaviour of Pratik. Vishal tells everyone that they will have to face so many problems and attitudes but they have to stick to the rules of the show. The people on the jungle side plan a mindmap to keep the contestants of OTT away from their area. Karan and Vidhi plan to hide everything under the bed and would fake that they have hidden everything in Afsana's bag. Shamita and Nishant plan to ask for help from the jungle area's contestants. Shamita and Donal tell Tej to give them their materials for the kitchen and in exchange for that, they will cook food for them.

Pratik comes there and tells Nishant that they can not allow them to enter the kitchen. Shamita consoles Tej that she can provide them food if they can give her gas. Tej was thinking about it, but Donal started arguing and says that her team will only eat the food which is cooked by her. Pratik tells Nishant that we can cook for them using their items but we can’t allow them to use our kitchen.

