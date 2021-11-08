Bigg Boss 15, 7 November 2021, Written Update: Ieshaan Sehgaal eliminated from the show

In today's episode, Salman Khan calls in the house to talk to Ieshaan. He questions how he s feeling. Ieshaan replies that he is broken from inside because he was close to Miesha and now she is gone from this show. Salman Khan scolds him saying that he is in the show for winning this show, not for falling in love. Salman asks him to show interest in-game or else he will get in the elimination. Then Salman moved to the fights that have happened between Ieshaan and Pratik. During the last fight, Rajiv gets hurt. And also during the fight between Simba and Umar, Rajiv gets hurt. Rajiv started laughing and says that everyone thinks of him as a ball and passes him around the house. Salman Khan then moves to Neha and Raqesh and questions them if they want to ask anyone anything.

Raqesh asks Shamita if her and Vishal's relation is real. Vishal replies that it’s real and I care for her. I have accepted her as my sister and I am not faking anything. Shamita cuts him in between the talk and says that she is not sure about Vishal right now. Raqesh says that he has seen on the tv that here he is calling her sister but also he talks behind Shamita's back. Vishal says that we have cleared our problems and everything is fine. Then Raqesh questions Karan if his relation with Tejasswi is organic or not. Salman firebacks and says is your bond with Shamita was organic. Raqesh replies that his bond with Shamita is real. Salman then says that if his bond is real then he should not question anyone about their personal life. Karan replies that yes his and Tejasswi's life is no one's business.

Then Ekta Kapoor and Surbhi enter the house. Everyone gets excited and welcomes Ekta with their whole heart. Karan and Shamita hug her and give her compliments. Then Surbhi and Ekta give everyone a fun task. After all the fun Bigg Boss announces an elimination. Salman tells that Simba, Nishant, and Ieshaan are nominees. But Ieshaan is the one who is eliminated.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

