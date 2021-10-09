Bigg Boss 15, 8 October 2021, Written Update: Nishant irritates Shamita

In today's episode, everyone woke up and started dancing, Nishant and Simba, Sahil went crazy and started dancing with each other. Bigg Boss comes in the Pratik starts teasing and calls them monkeys. Shamita informs Bigg Boss that she is alone in the jungle side with Vishal and Jay. She asked Bigg Boss to send Neha on this side. Jay makes fun of Shamita, while, Tej and Donal was having a cute conversation. They were talking about the rotis and kitchen food they have saved for the future. They planned that they will divide eat rotis and divide them equally. Vidhi compliments them and tells them that they should be a couple.

But then Donal and Tej get into a little fight because of sharing their food. While Karan and Pratik plan that today they will make Pratik irritated. Suddenly the cave opens up and the guards come in and give food items to all the contestants. Karan and Umar start teasing Pratik. Everyone starts fighting in Bigg Boss for food. They were fighting for food sources. Nishant asks Shamita that they can play a game. Shamita tells him that she can not play games with him because he always cheats her.

Then Pratik comes to Shamita's side and supports her. Then Pratik and Nishant team up and start teasing Shamita. Shamita gets irritated and leaves both of them standing in the room. After the fight between Jungle people and Bigg Boss OTT contestants, Tej tells Umar that she should not have told Shamita about the map.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

