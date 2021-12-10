Bigg Boss 15, 9th December 2021, Written Update: Nishant Bhat eliminates Rashami Desai from the task

In the previous episode, Tejasswi got upset with Karan Kundrra.

In today’s episode, the inmates wake up and Rashami tells Tejasswi that Rakhi, Devoleena, Pratik, and Nishant are having a setting. Karan hugs and consoles Tejasswi. But, Tejasswi doesn’t speak to him. Rakhi, Nishant, Rajiv, Pratik, and Devoleena have a laughter therapy session together. Tejasswi tells Karan to apologize to Shamita as she felt hurt when he told her to wash the dishes even when she was hurt. Tejasswi tells Karan that she felt bad that he discussed everything with her in the past. Karan says they’re not on the same page and the previous task proved to them that their relationship is weak. Tejasswi tells him that he proved it and Karan asks if there’s anything left to say. Tejasswi says no.

Rashami and Devoleena get into a fight. Rakhi calls Rashami cheap and they both argue. Karan apologises to Tejasswi and tells her if she wanted to take revenge then why did she spoil the breakfast for everyone. They both laugh. Bigg Boss starts the next round of ‘Ticket to Finale’. Pratik claims that Rajiv tried stealing from his bag and Rajiv denies and they both argue. Ritesh yells at Rakhi that she doesn’t know anything. After the task, Nishant tells Karan that he finds Rakhi genuine.

Rashami says Umar is the winner but Devoleena says Nishant weighed the most excluding water. Bigg Boss asks who’s the winner and Devoleena says Nishant. Nishant accepts Rakhi’s offer of 10 lakhs and eliminates Rashami from the task. Abhijeet tells Rakhi and Devoleena that Karan and Shamita will reach the finale. Pratik and Umar get into a fight regarding the discussion of the task. Nishant tells Pratik that people will talk about him as they have nothing else to talk about. The next round starts and Shamita tells Rajiv to trust her with the task’s strategy.