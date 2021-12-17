Bigg Boss 15: Abhijeet Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss; Latter loses cool

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijeet Bichukale shocked the contestants when he asked for a kiss from Devoleena Bhattacharjee. During the museum task, Abhijeet stole artifacts for her and demanded a kiss on his cheek in return. He said, "Tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe." The actress first ignored and then refused and asked him to not cross the line.

Later after the task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared this with Rakhi and eventually, the housemates got to know about the incident. Rakhi called Abhijeet Bichukale 'tharki' and asked him if he is 'Mika Singh.' Abhijeet said he was only joking and asking for a kiss like a friend. Devoleena lost her cool and screamed that it wasn’t a joke. While Tejasswi Prakash stood by Devoleena, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and a few others said that Devoleena and Abhijeet share a very good rapport and surely it wasn’t Abhijeet’s intention. Pratik Sehajpal supported Devoleena and was heard saying, "Why will she lie?" Tejasswi got angry with Abhijeet and confronted him. She even pushed him in anger.

This incident led to a fight between Rashami and Devoleena, and Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi where the latter said that just because Abhijeet and Devoleena keep joking every time, doesn't mean he can demand a kiss. On the other hand, Shamita Shetty got angry and shouted at Tejasswi. Using abusive words, she said asked Tejasswi to stop stretching fights everyday. “Ek hi hai sachchai ki putli,” said Shamita.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15, 16th December 2021, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash and Rajiv Adatia fight over kitchen duty