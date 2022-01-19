Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale and Tejasswi Prakash again get into a tiff during the task

In the upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants will be seen engaging in a task for the Ticket to Finale. Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale will be seen getting into a fight during a task. The non-VIP contestants have to collect sponge balls in the baskets and keep it safe. Opponent members will try to snatch it.

It is seen that Devoleena Bhattacharjee tries to snatch the balls from Abhijit, and he goes after Tejasswi’s basket. While running around, Tejasswi falls as Abhijit tries to snatch her basket. Tejasswi gets angry and throws the balls at him.

Later, Tejasswi cries inside the smoking room and Karan comes to console her. But Tejasswi pushes him away. They will also be seen getting into a fight due to a misunderstanding.

Karan is later seen trying to convince Rashami to play in favour of Tejasswi, but the latter says, “I can’t take favours from others and don’t understand his ‘deals’ in the tasks.” Karan tells she has also done deals in the past to survive in the game.

Karan and Tejasswi don’t seem to be on the same page in the upcoming task.

In the recent episode, the contestants got a chance to talk to their family and all of them were seen getting emotional. Karan introduced Tejasswi to his parents and they said that she is in the heart of the family. Tejasswi’s brother also said their mother had said yes for Karan Kundrra.



