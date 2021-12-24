Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale becomes ‘Saawariya’ as he does the towel dance, Pratik Sehajpal teases him

The festival of Christmas will be celebrated with pomp all over the world. Even the Bigg Boss 15 house is decked up for the celebrations. The garden area has been decorated and the contestants are also seen in a merry mood. In the recent promo of the show, Abhijit Bichukale is seen entertaining Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal with his dance.

In the promo of the show, Abhijit Bichukale is seen dancing with a towel like Ranbir Kapoor did in the movie Saawariya. Rakhi Sawant is seen laughing and enjoying the performance as she sat in the garden area. Pratik Sehajpal is seen laughing out loud as he tells Abhijit that there are cameras on the other side also. Abhijit is embarrassed on hearing this as he wraps the towel.

See promo here:

Abhijit Bichukale was recently seen in a fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee as she was offended by his joke. The actress was seen getting angry at Abhijit asking her to kiss him repeatedly. She was seen shouting at him for crossing the line under the pretext of joking. Tejasswi Prakash was seen taking side of Devoleena which led to her fight with Shamita over the issue. He was also scolded by the host of the show, Salman Khan for his misbehaviour as well. The race for the ticket to finale is going on in the house as the contestants are seen competing to get the second Ticket to Finale.



