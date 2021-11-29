Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale enters as 5th wild card contestant; Gets into a tiff with Umar Riaz

Abhijit Bichukale, a popular contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi was set to enter Bigg Boss 15 in the previous week, but was found COVID-19 positive owing to which he had to back out. Now after his reports stated he's negative, he'll be entering the house as the 5th wild card and a VIP member. But right after his entry, he was seen getting into an argument with Umar Riaz.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Abhijit Bichukale is seen getting a warm welcome from the housemates on his entry. He is seen telling everyone that when he is down to playing the game, then he is not scared of anyone. As he enters the bedroom, Rakhi asks him which bed he wants. He decides to take the bed of Umar Riaz. He says, “Badal jao na thoda mere liye”, to which Umar refuses blatantly. He gets adamant and says, “Karna padega”. Rakhi Sawant also chimes in saying, “We are VIP members, you will have to do”. To this Umar gets pissed off and says, “Bhad me gya VIP” and walks away.

See promo here-

The entry of the 5 new contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house will bring a lot of drama and action to the show. There are already some fights in the house post the entry of wild cards as Rashami was seen at loggerheads with Pratik Sehajpal. Rakhi Sawant was also seen creating a rift between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. With the entry of Abhijit Bichukale, a lot more drama and action will unfold in the upcoming days.



