Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale mesmerized by Vishwasuntree’s voice; Pratik Sehajpal teases him

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will bring some amusement for the contestants of the house. The new wild card entrant Abhijit Bichukale has been seen getting into arguments on the very first day itself as he wanted Umar Riaz’s bed. In the recent promo of the show, he is seen singing to impress Vishwasuntree.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Abhijit Bichukale is seen talking to Vishwasuntree. She asks him to say something to appreciate her. He starts singing for her, “saathiya ye tune kya kia”, from Salman Khan’s movie. He says to her, “Aap chaho to mai Bigg Boss ka winner ban sakta hu”, to this, Rakhi replies that he has fallen asleep during the task. On not hearing back from Vishwasuntree, he says hello. Pratik starts laughing and teases him saying, “You should have taken her number”.

Abhijit Bichukale is famous from Bigg Boss Marathi and was supposed to enter the house some days back. But he was found COVID-19 positive, hence his entry was delayed.

In the upcoming episode, the non-VIP members will be seen going rogue and flouting the rules of the house. Karan Kundrra tells everyone to create problems for the VIP members. Tejasswi and Nishant are seen stealing the food of the VIP members and hiding it in different areas of the house. They also refuse to cook food as per the instructions by the VIPs. Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai were seen telling them they will have to pay a heavy price for it.



