Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale praises himself as ‘humble & innocent’ while Shamita Shetty calls him stubborn

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be full of entertainment as some new tasks will be assigned by Bigg Boss. In the episode, the task will be given to non-VIP members Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. They will be seen putting allegations on one another to win a debate. As Shamita accuses Abhijit, he will be seen singing praises for himself.

Four finalists of the show have been declared for the season, including Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. In the entertaining task, the contestants will have to put several allegations on one another and try to win a debate in front of the four VIP members.

As per the new promo, Shamita Shetty will be seen calling out Abhijit Bichukale and says that he is 'dheet'. However, soon the argument will turn into comedy as Abhijit Bichukale starts singing praises about himself. He calls himself humble, down to earth and innocent. The housemates try to make him understand that he has to counter and prove how he is not stubborn, but he continues talking about himself. He says 'Agar mujhe Pradhan Mantri (PM) se milna hoga, toh main issi style mein milunga'.

See promo here-

His debate with Shamita leaves the housemates in splits. Pratik Sehajpal also complains about him for being arrogant and says that Abhijit feels that the housemates are here to do his work. Devoleena takes Tejasswi's name and accuse her of not doing her bathroom duties well, which leads to an argument.



