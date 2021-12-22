Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale slams Shamita Shetty: Shilpa Shetty ka naam lete hi ise kuch ho jaata hai

Bigg Boss 15 has been a roller-coaster ride with each new day bringing about new arguments, gossip, drama, and changing dynamics in relationships. As the finale approaches closer gradually, contestants are gearing up to make it to the finale week. Amid this, Abhijit Bichukale and Shamita Shetty were seen having a new banter with each other, with the former bringing up Shamita’s elder sister and actress Shilpa Shetty into the argument.

In the latest episode, we see Abhijit Bichukale telling Rakhi Sawant that Bigg Boss wants to change the ‘Sanchalak’ in the ongoing Ticket To Finale task because he knows that nobody can do justice to the role better than him. Shamita, who happens to be in the same room, is amused to hear this and asks Abhijit if he thinks before he speaks, as he sounds funny and stupid. Shamita tells him that she has been working in the industry for 21 years and so is Rakhi. Continuing further, Shamita says that everybody in the house knows how to play the game and that Abhijit is not the only know who has cracked it. Shamita says that while this is her third stint in the reality show, and even Bigg Boss might be laughing at the knowledge he keeps on imparting.

After she leaves the room, Abhijit tells Rakhi that he is at least entertaining people with what he is saying. He further slams Shamita and asks what she has done in the industry in all these 20 years. Abhijit continues to comment on Shamita’s career and states that the actress did not get work after the 2003 film ‘Zeher’. Abhijit then says, “Shilpa Shetty ka naam lete hi ise kuch ho jaata hai.” Rakhi asks him if he’s sure and Abhijit says yes. He then says that he will bring this up in a few days’ time.

In other news, Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh Singh were eliminated in the last Weekend Ka Vaar.