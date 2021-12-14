Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale threatens to set the house on fire, race to Ticket to Finale gets serious

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will bring a golden opportunity for the contestants. As per the latest promo of the show, the contests will be getting another chance to get to the finale directly. They are seen running towards the spaceship prop in the garden area at the sound of the hooter.

In the recent promo of the show, the contestants are seen making plans to keep themselves safe and get closer to the Ticket to Finale. The contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, and Devoleena talk among themselves as she says that they should put Abhijit Bichukale's name forward to save themselves.

Rashami is seen talking to Umar Riaz as she tells him that it's high time to play the game for himself. But Abhijit Bichukale is seen losing his temper in the game as he says that he is not part of the majority. He becomes aggressive and removes his jacket. He says, “Mai iss ghar to aag laga dunga” and runs towards the house. This completely shocks everyone and Rakhi shouts at him.

In the previous episode, it was seen that Rakhi Sawant is saved from the nominations as she becomes the first contestant to reach the finale. Now there is a race for the other contestants to get the Ticket to Finale. The contestant with the Ticket to Finale will be saved from nominations, hence all the housemates are seen doing their best to reach the finale.



