Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan becomes violent after being denied of VIP Zone access; Housemates try to control her

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. The makers are ensuring to bring a lot of drama for the audience and entertain them. The contestants are trying their best to lift the trophy. However, this season the show will be going on for six months as reported. Currently, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotani are some of the strongest contestants who are giving tough time to each other. Amid this, the makers have shared a promo video in which Afsana Khan is seen going out of control.

The video opens with Afsana Khan screaming and becoming violent as she has not been given access to the VIP zone. She is not happy and screams that she will not take this at all. “I want the access and if I am not given I will do something,” the singer added. With this, she even started throwing things. Some of the housemates including Karan Kundrra are seen controlling her but all in vain. The singer has done this earlier too and was schooled by Salman Khan for her behaviour.

The video is captioned as "VIP Zone ka access na milne par @itsafsanakhan hui out of control, kya hoga iska parinaam? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss15 Mon-Fri 10.30pm ko only on #Colors."

Watch the promo here:

The rumours say that Afsana Khan has been evicted from the house for hurting herself. ETimes report claims that Afsana was taken out of the house for medical reasons as she suffered a panic attack. The singer reportedly had a massive fight with Shamita Shetty during the VIP access task.

