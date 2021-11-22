Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan points out 'Aunty' Shamita Shetty's bossy nature, Says she gets favours

Popular singer and contestant Afsana Khan was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15. She was seen as a fun-loving and strong candidate. But she used to lose her cool due to her anger being bad and often, she used to lose her temper over issues. In the previous episodes, the singer was evicted from the house because she tried to harm herself. She recently opened up about the incident and her fights with Shamita Shetty in a press conference.

In the press conference hosted by the recently evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Afsana Khan, she talked about her experience in the house. The singer was seen pointing out that Shamita Shetty was given special treatment in Bigg Boss 15. She said, “There was a medication going on for her, Shamita and Ieshaan Sehgaal. But Shamita was given special treatment and she had a specific person assigned for her fractured finger.”

She further added that Shamita was seen pointing with that finger, and anyone having a fractured finger will not be even able to lift her arm. Afsana added that Shamita is very bossy and being a sanchalak she never listened to anyone.

Talking about her taking the knife to harm herself, Afsana said that she was not doing anything with it. She was just holding and was asking for answers as she was backstabbed by her friends. Afsana added that she had also picked a spatula earlier and it did not mean anything. She said that Jay Bhanushali created an issue about the knife and told Bigg Boss that she was harming herself, which was not the actual scenario.



