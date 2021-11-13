Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan to Pratik Sehajpal, top newsmakers of the week

The show Bigg Boss 15 has been full of drama and action from the first day itself. The contestants are often found at loggerheads for numerous events happening in the house. The previous week gave a major shock to the contestants as they witnessed the emotional breakdown of Afsana Khan in the house. She had put allegation on Rajiv Adatia for touching her inappropriately, which caused the latter to break into tears. The singer was later told to leave the house but she created a ruckus and said that she will not pay the price for the actions of Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia. She was later escorted out of the house with the help of staff members.

The week also saw a major fight between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal as the latter was offended by Umar’s interference in the kitchen duties. Pratik has been always associated with the kitchen duties; hence, he did not like Umar telling him about what to do. This led to a fight between them as Umar says that Pratik’s way of talking reveals his background. Pratik got offended and told him to no go on his family. The duo was also see fighting on the weekend episode as Umar called him the most irritating contestant of the show.

There were some sweet moments in the house as Bigg Boss had arranged a special date night for Shamita Shetty and beau Raqesh Bapat. Karan Kundrra was also seen falling for Tejasswi Prakash as he gave her a lovely pendant. She was amazed by the gift and asked him to put on her neck to make it more romantic.



